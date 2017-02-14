NFL1000: Free-Agency Rankings for the 2017 OG Market

20 of 22

NFL1000 Scores

Pass Pro: 16.9/25

Run Block: 16.4/25

Power: 17.1/20

Agility: 14.4/20

Positional Value: 7/10

Overall: 72/100

NFL1000 2016 Guard Rank: 21/78

NFL1000 OG Scout Ethan Young

Kevin Zeitler has been a sturdy starter at right guard for a few years now in Cincinnati, and that continued this past season. Zeitler is young enough that he may have two big paydays in his future. But like T.J. Lang's Green Bay Packers, the Bengals have invested a lot of draft capital into young offensive linemen in the past couple of seasons, and these younger players are much better fits to replace Zeitler than what Green Bay has in place behind Lang. I see three reasonable right guard replacements for Zeitler already in play on the Bengals roster:

Cedric Ogbuehi: A former first-rounder, Ogbuehi could kick inside after struggling in his first full year at tackle. This would allow highly drafted Jake Fisher to slide into the starting lineup at right tackle full-time. The move inside makes sense from a traits perspective as well, as Ogbuehi has the frame to play guard and has showcased the strength at the point of attack needed to play on the interior.

Andrew Whitworth: Another player with an expiring deal, Andrew Whitworth transitioned inside down the stretch in 2016 after he acknowledged in May that he was open to a position switch. It's possible that occurs full-time in 2017. Of course, that puts a ton of faith in unproven tackle play in Fisher and Ogbuehi. Given Whitworth's track record and the lack of talent on the tackle market, you have to imagine somebody will pay him tackle money. I don't imagine the Bengals will pony up to beat that amount only to slide Whitworth inside and have tackle be major question mark going forward.

Christian Westerman: This scenario may not be talked about as much, but I absolutely loved the blend of play strength and fluidity Westerman displayed on film at Arizona State. He can step in next year and be a quality starter on the inside.

Given the Bengals' cap situation and the fact that the Bengals rarely use cap to bring in notable outside free agents, Cincinnati could go away from its previous draft strategy and bring Zeitler back because he was its best lineman and a stabilizing force at times last year. That would be a mistake. From a roster-building prospective, retaining Whitworth, letting Fisher stick at right tackle and allowing Ogbuehi and Westerman to battle inside makes sense.

As a player, Zeitler wins with power and leverage. His upper-body strength is evident on reach blocking reps, as Zeitler is able to control defenders away from his body, which helps hide his slight movement deficiencies. The Bengals are a truly balanced flex blocking team, utilizing both zone and gap scheme concepts. Even though Zeitler held up in zone looks, teams that utilize a true ZBS may not be the best fit for Zeitler going forward. That said, Zeitler is a young and sturdy starter who should garner interest from multiple teams.

Doug's Quick Take

Perhaps more than any guard on this list, Zeitler is a throwback to the NFL's days of yore, when guards won every battle with pure power. He's got a nasty streak a mile wide, and while he's not the most agile player at his position, he gets the job done in pass protection. Any power-based offense that can afford him should jump at the opportunity.

Potential Suitors: Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars