NFL1000: Free Agency Rankings for the 2017 Left Tackle Market

Welcome to Bleacher Report's NFL1000 free agency preview, a series where we'll use the power of the 17-man NFL1000 scouting department to bring you in-depth analysis of every NFL free agent this offseason. In this installment, lead scout Doug Farrar and Offensive Tackle scout Duke Manyweather dive into this year's Left Tackle class.



No matter how the NFL has changed schematically over the last decade, left tackles (for a left-handed quarterback, we’ll say right tackles; the blindside protector in either case) have retained their importance. Especially in a league where the passing game has taken over, it’s arguable that the second-most important offensive player on any team after the quarterback himself is the guy who gets paid to keep him upright while pass-rushers come at him from all angles.

One reason for the position’s continued importance is that defensive lines are far more advanced than they’ve ever been. No longer do blockers have to deal with a base front 80 percent of the time and the occasional green-dog blitz. Now, with nickel defenses as the base concept, hybrid fronts come at offensive linemen in as many flavors as you can imagine. Left tackles may be dealing with a 240-pound speed rusher on one down, and a 300-pound tackle roving outside on a stunt the very next play.

Moreover, elite blindside protectors are among the rarest athletes in any sport. How many men on the planet weigh 300 pounds, can run a 4.6 40-yard dash, and have the footwork and agility of a point guard? The best left tackles do, and that’s why they’ll always be at a premium.

This year’s free-agent class of left tackles isn’t a big one, but there’s a big name at the top, and at least one sleeper who could be a star starter in 2017 and beyond.

