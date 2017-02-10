NFL1000: Free-Agent Rankings for the 2017 Fullback Market

1 of 8

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Welcome to Bleacher Report's NFL1000 free-agency preview, a series where we'll use the power of the 17-man NFL1000 scouting department to bring you in-depth analysis of every NFL free agent this offseason. In this installment, lead scout Doug Farrar and fullback scout John Middlekauff dive into this year's fullback class.

Every year, we hear the same narrative: The fullback is a dying breed. And every year, a few fullbacks prove that narrative to be incorrect. The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons met in Super Bowl LI, and their fullbacks were important parts of the offenses that got them there.

The Patriots were highly successful with a two-back power running game, and fullback James Develin led the way. Develin showed the ability to do everything, from straight up inside zone power to reach and seal blocks on the edge, and he was a force multiplier for LeGarrette Blount all season.

Patrick DiMarco, Atlanta's featured fullback, wasn't a runner, but he's a fine blocker and sometimes lined up wide in the Falcons' diverse offense. DiMarco led the way for Kyle Shanahan's rushing attack, especially when the Falcons ran inside zone.

Just as has been the case with other positions, fullbacks must be more versatile than ever before. Yes, the one-dimensional thumper is a thing of the past as a starter—he's been replaced by the slot receiver to a large degree—but you will continue to see fullbacks grace NFL offenses in many different ways.

Previous installments:

NFL1000 Free-Agent Quarterback Rankings

NFL1000 Free-Agent Tight End Rankings

All advanced statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.