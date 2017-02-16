NFL1000: Free-Agency Rankings for the 2017 RT Market

7 of 9

NFL1000 Scores

Pass Pro: 17.6/25

Run Block: 17.7/25

Power: 14.5/20

Agility: 13.9/20

Positional Value: 7/10

Overall: 70.6/100

2016 NFL1000 Offensive Tackle Rank: 21/38



NFL1000 RT scout Duke Manyweather

The Baltimore Ravens originally selected Ricky Wagner with the 168th pick in the 2013 NFL draft. After starting Week 1 and surrendering three sacks against Denver, he was largely relegated to backup duty for the rest of his rookie season. In 2014, his first full season as a starter, Wagner only gave up two sacks, one quarterback hit and 20 total pressures in 15 games. The following season, Wagner surrendered just one sack, but that doesn't tell the full story. He struggled in pass protection, especially against premium pass-rushers, as evidenced by the whopping 11 hits and 40 total pressures he allowed.

In 2016, Wagner seemed to iron out some of the kinks in his pass-protection technique. He gave up three sacks on the year, two of which seemed to be directly his fault (based on film). Wagner showed an explosive vertical set that allows him to get to his spot and settle his feet to anchor. When he could keep his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage and maintain half-man leverage against rushers, he showed the strike-zone recognition and punch timing to effectively stop the charge of defenders, and he is able to leverage his hips to anchor. Wagner doesn't always make it look pretty, but he gets the job done.

Wagner is an adequate run-blocker who gets strong initial push on his angled drive blocks when he surges out of his stance, but he doesn't display consistent strength and sustained power in the run game. After engaging and controlling defenders, Wagner's feet and legs often appeared to be pumping in place, generating little movement to power through stalemates. That allowed defenders to leverage and stack him back or disengage off his block all together. Wagner did a decent job generating force on vertical double-teams with his guard. He was also effective at executing reach-and-overtake concepts on zone, but he struggled with the targeting and footwork needed to cut off the backside when full-flow runs went away, and he came up short when attempting to run and cut to get guys down.

Baltimore may push to keep Wagner, but he should garner attention from teams in the market for a solid veteran starter.

Doug's Quick Take

Wagner's recent career indicates how sacks allowed don't tell the whole story. He's a fairly consistent starter in the right offense, but his limitations are clear. Most likely, he'll go to a team with an immediate need at the right tackle position that is also looking for younger and more long-term talent.

Potential Suitors: Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings