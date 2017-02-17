NFL1000: Free-Agency Rankings for the 2017 ILB Market

1 of 26

Welcome to Bleacher Report's NFL1000 free-agency preview, a series where we'll use the power of the 17-man NFL1000 scouting department to bring you in-depth analysis of every NFL free agent this offseason. In this installment, lead scout Doug Farrar and linebacker scout Jerod Brown dive into this year's inside LB class.

Positional needs in the NFL are generational and strategic, and few positions have changed in terms of what they require from their players more than the inside linebacker position. Once dominated by men like Dick Butkus and Ray Nitschke, glass-eaters who moved forward to the ball almost exclusively, the position now demands unprecedented versatility. Pure run-stoppers are going the way of the dinosaur, replaced by slot cornerbacks and hybrid safeties.

The inside linebacker who wants to be a three-down factor in the modern game must do a host of things well. Yes, he needs to flow through gaps and blocks to create negative plays in the run game, but that’s just the start. He must also be able to bail into coverage easily and seamlessly, and not just crossing routes. The best inside linebackers can run with tight ends up the seam and deep post receivers up the middle.

Additionally, the best inside linebackers are great blitzers and counter their blitz looks with the kind of consistent coverage excellence that forces quarterbacks to guess which way is this linebacker going? Pre-snap, if the opposing quarterback doesn’t know whether you’re blitzing or dropping, and you’re just as good either way, you create a schematic advantage unseen in previous eras.

Yes, there’s still room in situational roles for the specialists, but if you’re not a do-it-all guy, you’re going to lose your place in the NFL. This free-agent class of inside linebackers is a big one, and there are all kinds of players. And there are a few of those multitaskers who make defenses go.

All advanced statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.