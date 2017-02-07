NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2017 Participants: Projecting Best Potential Field

Elsa/Getty Images

In New Orleans, the NBA Slam Dunk Contest will set the stage for two familiar names and a pair of unknowns.

For the two lesser-known contestants, winning a popular event during the All-Star break would boost their profiles. In his second season, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine literally catapulted himself into the spotlight after winning the dunk contest in 2015. He successfully defended his crown last year but decided not to chase three in a row, per Basketball Insiders' Michael Scotto:

Unfortunately, LaVine tore his ACL and will miss the reminder of the regular season as well. Without him in the field, who's going to claim the slam dunk title on Saturday, February 18 in New Orleans?

Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon isn't the most decorated name in the field, but he's already shown what he can do on the open court. He finished second in a scintillating battle against LaVine last year. Despite catching major hang time on his dunks, he couldn't overcome LaVine's perfect score in the final round.

It's difficult to outdo yourself in the Slam Dunk Contest, so Gordon must dig deep into his bag of creativity to pull out a victory. His athleticism alone should take him into the final round. However, as a repeat participant, he must avoid showing spectators what they've already witnessed from him.

Expect Gordon to showcase his vertical and emphasize how high he can leap before throwing down some thunderous dunks. Some say Gordon has unfinished business after failing to win the contest in Toronto. Now it's time for some redemption.

DeAndre Jordan, Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan adds legitimacy to the Slam Dunk Contest as an established name in the league. This year, he earned his first career spot on an All-Star squad, and he's coming off a gold-medal victory with the USA men's basketball team in the Rio Olympics.

Through the years, we've watched Jordan put fear in his opponent's eyes when he's in the lane and on the receiving end of Chris Paul's well-timed passes. Nonetheless, how creative can the 6'11" center become with the stage to himself?

At this point in NBA history, contestants probably won't pull off a dunk that we've never seen before in a contest or within the flow of a regular game. Now it's about showmanship. How can Jordan present his nastiness at the rim in a quick highlight reel with a smooth presentation?

Jordan won't be able to put a defender on a poster, as shown above, but his enthusiasm as a dunker confirms he belongs in this competition.

Glenn Robinson III, Indiana Pacers

This could be the first step for Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III to generate his own buzz and distance himself from the fact his father came into the league as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 1994.

Before entering the league, Robinson flashed the ability to attack the rim with authority at Michigan:

He is averaging 22.3 minutes per game and has shown highlight flashes with increased time on the court. He's the dark-horse choice to win the contest as a developing all-around talent with eye-opening leaping ability.

It's fair to draw comparisons between Robinson and Desmond Mason, who won the 2001 Slam Dunk Contest and was beaten by eventual champ Jason Richardson the following two years.

Derrick Jones Jr., Phoenix Suns

The sky is the limit for Derrick Jones Jr. The rookie made his NBA debut on November 19 against the Philadelphia 76ers and has played just 14 total minutes with the Phoenix Suns.

Nonetheless, the southpaw dunker rocked the rim with Phoenix's NBA Development League affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns, over the past few months.

When judging his overall talent, he's still too raw for the main roster, but he knows how to finish at the hoop. As a rookie who's barely played with NBA talent, it'll be interesting to see if the lights shine too bright for the 19-year-old.

If he's able to have fun with the experience and exhibits his athleticism and power, Jones could steal the spotlight from the more well-known candidates in this year's Slam Dunk Contest.