Tyson Chandler Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Suns Center

Tyson Chandler hasn't quite meshed with the Phoenix Suns since he arrived prior to the 2015-16 season, and at least one team is reportedly monitoring the center's status in advance of the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Portland Keeping an Eye on Chandler

Saturday, Jan. 7

"Word is Portland, of late, has been tracking Tyson Chandler as a potential trade target, since the Phoenix center could certainly help the Blazers with their defensive issues," ESPN.com's Marc Stein reported.

Stein added that Chandler "encouraged the club [Phoenix] to resist outside trade interest last summer."

However, it's hard to ignore how nice of a fit he would be for a Blazers team that could use a tried-and-true shot-blocker like Chandler to stabilize a defense that ranks 28th in efficiency. Thirty-eight games into the 2016-17 campaign, the Blazers are allowing 109.8 points per 100 possessions. Only the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets own more inferior marks.

To date, opponents are shooting 1 percent worse than the league average inside of six feet when Chandler operates as the primary defender.

Chandler has also been a rebounding machine. In 27.3 minutes per game, he is averaging 3.2 offensive rebounds and 11.6 total boards. This season, Chandler and Dwight Howard are the only players who are averaging at least 11 total boards and three on the offensive glass in fewer than 30 minutes per night.

And if Portland is intent on making a push to lock up the No. 8 seed in the West as the trade deadline approaches, Chandler is a fairly low-risk acquisition.

Per Spotrac, the 34-year-old has two years and $26 million remaining on his deal beyond this season, and he would be a dynamite pick-and-roll partner for Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum on a team that has been hampered by injuries to free-agent signee Festus Ezeli.

