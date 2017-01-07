Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

There are meltdowns, and then there's what the Golden State Warriors (31-6) experienced Friday night.

Although they once appeared destined for an easy win after leading by 24 points in the third quarter, the Warriors suffered an epic fourth-quarter collapse and fell to the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-119, in a nervy overtime thriller at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors—who didn't make a field goal in the fourth quarter until there was 3:14 remaining—were outscored 32-13 in the final frame and watched Mike Conley drill a game-tying jumper to force the extra session with 7.4 seconds to go in regulation, via the NBA:

Mike Conley is COLD. Hit this one to send us to OT on ESPN. #NBAVine https://t.co/iGfGiQmZ1E — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2017

According to ESPN Stats & Info, NBA teams had lost 662 straight games when trailing by at least 19 points entering the fourth quarter before Memphis' comeback.

Conley and Zach Randolph dropped 27 points apiece in the win, while Marc Gasol added 23 as the Grizzlies improved to 2-0 against the Warriors this season.

Speaking of which, the Warriors are now a combined 0-5 against the Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs during the 2016-17 campaign, as the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps pointed out.

The Warriors were in complete control through 36 minutes thanks to the combined efforts of Stephen Curry (40 points) and Kevin Durant (27 points), but their offense fell apart in the fourth quarter.

After seamless off-ball motion, easy pick-and-roll reads and quick passes helped the Warriors build a massive advantage, Golden State couldn't generate clean looks as it reverted back to isolations with the game on the line.

The Warriors shot 1-of-10 from three over the final 2:30 of regulation and overtime, according to 95.7 The Game's Matt Steinmetz, and Curry and Durant's inability to connect from distance was a major reason for the implosion, as CBS Spots' Matt Moore explained:

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were 2-of-12 for 5 points, two assists, and two turnovers from the 5:00 4th mark through end of OT> — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) January 7, 2017

Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher also took note of Golden State's stale late-game offense:

The Ws' inability/disinterest in executing a play down the stretch tonight is/was alarming. But not exactly new. — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) January 7, 2017

And as Bucher explained, the Warriors aren't strangers to coasting in the fourth quarter. The team's tendency to take its foot off the gas was evident on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it reared its ugly head again Friday.

Anthony Slater of the Bay Area News Group provided numbers that illuminated some of the trouble the Warriors have had finishing games:

Warriors plus/minus by quarter this season

1st: +159

2nd: +121

3rd: +168

4th/OT: -8 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 7, 2017

The Warriors shouldn't be pressing the panic button anytime soon considering they're still an outrageous 31-6 on the season, but their inability to string together complete 48-minute performances against some of the league's best teams should force them to evaluate how they approach closing time.

The same can't be said of the Grizzlies, who have now defeated the Warriors in come-from-behind and blowout fashion following a 21-point win at FedEx Forum on Dec. 10.

However, Memphis has a daunting three-game stretch on the horizon.

The Grizzlies will host the Utah Jazz on Sunday, and that showdown will serve as an appetizer before they hit the road for meetings with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are headed to California's capital on Sunday for a clash with the Sacramento Kings.

Postgame Reaction

After the win, Conley and Grizzlies swingman Troy Daniels celebrated with a couple of posts on Twitter:

#AllHeartGritGrind..!!!! That's all we know..!!! Great win fellas..!!! — Troy Daniels (@troydaniels) January 7, 2017

"Tough loss," head coach Steve Kerr said, according to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. "Bad loss. Hiccup. We have to do better. But we're doing fine."

Kerr had an interesting reaction to being told his team is 0-5 against the Grizzlies, Cavaliers, Rockets and Spurs, as 95.7 The Game documented:

Steve Kerr on #Warriors being 0-5 vs. Spurs, Cavs, Rockets and Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/45fXFKjOiB — 95.7 The GAME (@957thegame) January 7, 2017

"We've got to be better," Draymond Green said, per Bontemps.

Green added that Golden State's fourth-quarter offense was "atrocious," according to the Bay Area News Group's Marcus Thompson.

"We got some things to correct to be a championship team, and right now we're not," Green said, according to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

But despite Friday's woes, Green was able to find a silver lining in the slip-up.

"I'm actually happy we lost ... there are some things we need to get better at to win a championship," he said, per Thompson.