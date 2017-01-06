NBA Trade Deadline 2017: Ranking the 10 Most Coveted Players on the Trade Block

Chris Mannix heard in late December that Goran Dragic was open to being traded from the Miami Heat. The point guard has since denied that report, per Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, but the speculation isn't going away.

Sources outside Miami expect him to become available by the trade deadline, and those within the organization "conceded" there is upside to moving him for other assets, according to Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler.

Dragic turns 31 in May and is headlining an outfit in the early stages of a rebuild. The Heat have the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference and are 7.5 games outside the playoff picture.

Justise Winslow's (likely) season-ending shoulder surgery negates any chance of a midseason turnaround. It was true before, but now it's more official than ever: Dragic and Miami are no longer operating on the same timeline.

Team president Pat Riley has to consider moving his best player. He may have contemplated a trade over the summer, per ESPN.com's Zach Lowe; now, he owes it to the rebuild he cannot stave off any longer.

Signed through 2019-20 (player option) on a contract that was hashed out before the cap eruption, Dragic's market worth is at its peak.

No other players are matching his combined assist (34.0) and three-point (40.2) percentages. He is shooting 58.9 percent at the rim for a team that lets defenses pack the paint without consequence. A mostly anemic offense is watchable with him in the lineup.

Miami forked over two first-round picks to land Dragic in 2015 and needs to get back that much, or more, to let him go. And luckily, insofar as these Heat can be lucky, that shouldn't be a problem.

Dan Favale covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @danfavale.

Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com or NBA.com and accurate leading into games on Jan. 5.