NBA Trade Deadline 2017: Ranking the 10 Most Coveted Players on the Trade Block

It's important not to waste time when journeying down trade-machine rabbit holes. Rather than randomly tinkering with the NBA's competitive landscape prior to the Feb. 23 trade deadline, you need to have a central focus.
Finding new homes for the league's most desirable chopping-block members is the best place to start.
These players aren't always, or ever, offloaded at steep discounts. But their names have been linked to credible reports and speculation.
Plucking out the most sought-after prospects is an all-inclusive project.
Individual performance and production matter most, but age, contract status, annual salary, play style and asking price all have the ability to tip the scale. Those who grade out best in multiple areas are the hottest assets.