NBA Power Rankings: Elite Jump-Shooting Teams Continue Making Their Mark

The latest NBA Power Rankings are here, and if you thought stability was on the menu as we near the halfway point of the 2016-17 season, brace yourself.

It's only getting nuttier.

We've got shifts in the top five, bottom five and everywhere in between.

The Atlanta Hawks contributed to the chaos by reaching their highest point in weeks and then subsequently trading Kyle Korver, signaling a rebuild is in the works. That says a lot about the competitive structure of the league right now: Sitting in playoff position at 20-16 doesn't mean much when the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers appear destined for the NBA Finals, and it's not worth completing a solid season if it means losing free agents afterward.

Short summary: Paul Millsap is on deck for the next move.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks tumbled, and the Indiana Pacers climbed.

As always, rankings are based on record, advanced stats and just a dash of gut feeling—with recent performance weighing more heavily than season-long performance. Health is a factor as well. An injured star or two means we have to re-evaluate a team with strong stats to determine how good it is in its diminished state. Ask the Los Angeles Clippers about how that works.