NBA Player Power Rankings: B/R's Top 30 Shooting Guards at the Halfway Point

Remember when the shooting guard position was in trouble? We don't.

Even with Kobe Bryant retired, James Harden running the point for the Houston Rockets and Dwyane Wade no longer submitting MVP-caliber seasons, it's in great hands. Plenty of veterans are still thriving at the 2, and they're competing with up-and-comers such as C.J. McCollum and Bradley Beal for supremacy.

This is where you find some of the NBA's best shooters; it's home to a handful of defensive stoppers and a plethora of three-and-D contributors.

And some standouts can just do it all.

By analyzing the work these players have already done in 2016-17, as well as their reputations from previous seasons and the expectations going forward, we're putting the top 30 shooting guards in order. The goal is to identify the players we'd most want to build around for the remainder of the campaign, so long-term upside and prowess in the distant past are irrelevant.