Most Surprising NBA Players Who've Gotten PAID so Far in Free Agency

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Age: 23

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 8.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 48.3 percent shooting, 27.8 percent three-point shooting

Advanced Stats: 16.7 PER, minus-5.62 TPA, minus-1.57 RPM

Contract Details: 3 years, $33 million

Talking yourself into Dante Exum's contract isn't especially hard.

Injury concerns work against him. He's missed more than half of the Utah Jazz' regular-season matchups since entering the NBA, and his health bill includes a torn left ACL that cost him his entire sophomore campaign.

That scant availability ever so slightly works in his favor as well. He is not a known commodity. Nor is he a straight-out bust. He is still young enough, still inexperienced enough, to turn into anything.

Utah has the leeway to hedges its bets on Exum's mystery arc. Both Alec Burks and Ricky Rubio come off the books after next season. This team could end up needing an extra facilitator alongside Donovan Mitchell.

At the very least, without Burks or Rubio on the ledger, Exum's cap hit doesn't torpedo next summer's flexibility. The Jazz are still set up to eke out max money if they renounce all their own free agents and ditch Derrick Favors' non-guarantee.

Besides which, Utah isn't exactly working off a blank slate. Exum's defensive chops warrant a lion's share of this gamble. He can competently switch across three positions and isn't automatically overmatched when pitted against offensive superhumans. He did serious work while pestering James Harden in the second round of the playoffs. The Houston Rockets averaged under 1.04 points per possession on plays that ended with Exum guarding the reigning MVP.

Still, the Jazz are not immunized against risk. Exum is a wild card on offense. Defenses will go under screens without remotely fearing the consequences unless Exum hones a semi-reliable jumper. And he has a ways to go there; he's shooting 30.6 percent from three and under 23 percent on long twos for his career. As Cleaning The Glass' Nick Sciria wrote:

"Exum has committed 19.1 turnovers per 100 plays, and over the past two seasons, 42 percent of those turnovers have come as a pick-and-roll ball handler. That suggests a player who is in over his head when trying to create. Exum’s poor shooting compounds his problem of running pick-and-rolls. He shot only 43 total pull-up jumpers over that same time period, while posting a paltry 23 effective field-goal percentage on those shots. His midrange shot doesn’t look comfortable at all. He tends to falls backwards when shooting off the dribble, leaving his trajectory inconsistent."

Take baby steps on offense, and Exum will validate Utah's faith in him. But even then we'll have to wonder what we're left asking now: Which other team was going to offer Exum the mini mid-level exception ($5.3 million), let alone more than the non-taxpayer's MLE ($8.6 million)?