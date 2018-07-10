Most Surprising NBA Players Who've Gotten PAID so Far in Free Agency

3 of 5

John Raoux/Associated Press

Age: 23

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks, 43.4 percent shooting, 33.6 percent three-point shooting

Advanced Stats: 16.5 PER, 0.00 TPA, 0.72 RPM

Contract Details: 4 years, $84 million

Aaron Gordon's contract wouldn't jump off the page if it came under different circumstances. Even in scrimpy times, he was looked at as the one restricted free agent who could garner an over-the-top offer sheet from rival admirers. So it would have been one thing if the Orlando Magic matched an $84 million overture.

They didn't.

News of Gordon's contract broke on July 1, which makes for a curious timeline. The agreement itself coming on Day 1 doesn't matter. Players and agents typically do their due diligence. They understand the field before entering it.

Striking a deal right away with Orlando, though, suggests Gordon didn't need to set his own market. That's bizarre.

Players are getting squeezed left and right. Fellow restricted free agent and big man Julius Randle inked a two-year, $18 million deal with the Pelicans. Clint Capela and Jabari Parker remain unsigned. Acting so quickly on Gordon, in this bare-bones climate, probably cost the Magic money they didn't need to spend.

Sure, their closest thing to an established cornerstone is locked up for less than the max. That matters. And a quick negotiation process lays the foundation for good juju between player and team. Was it really worth letting Gordon set his own price just to save, say, a couple of million dollars per year? Debatable.

On the flip side: Welcome to the business of basketball and, more specifically, restricted free agency! Orlando surrendered exclusivity when it didn't sign Gordon to an extension last fall. Neither he nor the organization should be penalized for permitting the process of restricted free agency to play out.

It would be different if Gordon were a sure thing. He's not. The Rockets are opening themselves up to long-term ramifications by playing hardball with Capela. He will consider signing his qualifying offer ($4.7 million) and hitting the unrestricted pool next summer if the two sides cannot find a happy medium, according to Rockets Wire's Kelly Iko.

Gordon didn't have the incumbent value to take such a stark risk. He doesn't have a niche on offense, and only so much of his stunted development can be attributed to Orlando experimenting with him at small forward. He logged more time at the 4 last year and still sought to carry himself like a wing. Almost one-third of his attempts came as pull-up jumpers, on which he shot under 30 percent.

Wagering $84 million on Gordon's future could pan out in the end. His physical tools remain tantalizing. But when your highest paid player is not a seamless fit beside your two other most important building blocks, Mo Bamba and Jonathan Isaac, you're seldom in good shape. And after giving Gordon so much, so soon, the Magic are far from an exception.