Derrick Rose Reportedly Finalizing 1-Year Contract to Return to Timberwolves

Derrick Rose reportedly agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported the news less than an hour after the free-agency window opened.

Rose started the 2017-18 season as part of a revamped Cleveland Cavaliers team. However, as the Cavs struggled to mesh with all of their new pieces and Rose needed to step away from the team at one point to contemplate his basketball future, it was clear he was not a fit in Cleveland.

He was traded midseason to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal that sent Rodney Hood to the Cavaliers. Following a buyout from the Jazz, the former NBA MVP decided to reunite with former Chicago Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota.

In 12.4 minutes per game, Rose averaged 5.8 points (42.6 percent shooting) and 1.2 assists in nine regular-season contests with the Timberwolves. He received an increase in playing time during the postseason, however, and showed signs of life.

In a five-game series against the Houston Rockets, he averaged 14.2 points (50.9 percent shooting) and 2.6 assists in 23.8 minutes per game.

The 29-year-old point guard apparently showed the Timberwolves enough during his short stint in Minnesota to get them to bring him back.