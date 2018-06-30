Warriors Rumors: Dwight Howard Has 'Serious Interest' in Joining Golden State

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

As Dwight Howard prepares for the next chapter of his basketball career, he may be looking to put himself in position to chase that elusive championship ring.

Sam Amick of USA Today reported on the eve of free agency that Howard has "serious interest" in joining the Golden State Warriors.

The 32-year-old has already changed teams once this offseason, as the Charlotte Hornets traded him to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month. He has reportedly been negotiating a buyout since the trade, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Of course, Howard has been on the move frequently since leaving the Orlando Magic in 2012. He spent one season with the Los Angeles Lakers, three with the Houston Rockets, one with the Atlanta Hawks, one with the Hornets and, at least for now, is currently a Net.

That doesn't mean that he hasn't been productive, though. The 6'11", 265-pound center averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds this past season.

It was just this past season that he became the first player in seven years to post 30 points and 30 rebounds in a single game. That just happened to come against his now-current team.

There's not much Howard hasn't done since being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 2004. He has eight All-Star selections, eight All-NBA selections (first team five times), three NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, a dunk contest title and led the league in rebounding five times and blocks twice.

However, the 14-year veteran has yet to add a championship to his resume. He has one NBA Finals appearance, losing to the Lakers in five games in 2009. Now, he views the two-time reigning champs as an attractive destination.

Howard would likely have to take a massive pay cut in order to join Golden State. With Stephen Curry on a max contract, Kevin Durant potentially signing a max deal, and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green each making more than $17 million in 2018-19, the team doesn't have much free cash to spend. But if he wants a ring, there may be no better spot.

Amick notes that Howard also has interest in the Washington Wizards, the New Orleans Pelicans and teaming up with LeBron James, wherever he might sign. That could create an interesting situation if James signs with the Lakers, who OddShark lists as the heavy favorite.