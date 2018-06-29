Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Spurs Relationship Is Over, 76ers Want Him 'Badly'

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 5: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns on January 5, 2018 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers "badly" want to acquire disgruntled San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein. 

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show on Friday (h/t RealGM.com), Stein said the Sixers are one of a handful of teams chasing Leonard—whose preferred destination is the Los Angeles Lakers—now that his relationship with the Spurs is fractured. 

"I was told yesterday in pretty strong terms they're ready to move on," Stein said. "They know this relationship cannot be repaired. This is beyond Pop and Kawhi meeting face to face and fixing it as Pop was able to do with LaMarcus Aldridge last summer. It is pretty much gone at this point."

On Thursday, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Spurs were "fully engaged" in trade talks, with the Lakers and Boston Celtics listed among potential suitors. 

Stein added the Spurs are "ready to move on from Leonard provided that a palatable trade offer materializes this offseason."

Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer also reported Thursday that the Sixers have "held serious internal discussions about acquiring Leonard over the last 48 hours."

"One team source says preliminary discussions with San Antonio revealed the Spurs have strong interest in a package involving burgeoning forwards Dario Saric and Robert Covington as well as a future first-round pick," Fischer wrote.

Barring an extension, Leonard will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019. 

