Kemba Walker Trade Rumors: Cavaliers No Longer Interested in Hornets PG

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 8: Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets handles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on April 8, 2018 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers' pursuit of Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker has reportedly slowed down considerably. 

Although rumblings surfaced prior to the NBA draft that Cleveland was interested in trading for Walker, ESPN's Brian Windhorst told ESPN Cleveland on Thursday it doesn't look like the Hornets floor general will be donning wine and gold in the near future. 

"I think that door has closed," he said. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game. 

Related

    Sexton's Future in CLE Hinges on Bron's Decision

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Sexton's Future in CLE Hinges on Bron's Decision

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: C's Willing to Deal Kyrie for Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: C's Willing to Deal Kyrie for Kawhi

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    What Will LeBron Say to Cleveland If He Leaves Cavs Again?

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    What Will LeBron Say to Cleveland If He Leaves Cavs Again?

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com

    Report: Mavs Make Jordan Their Top Target

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Mavs Make Jordan Their Top Target

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report