Kemba Walker Trade Rumors: Cavaliers No Longer Interested in Hornets PG

Kent Smith/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers' pursuit of Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker has reportedly slowed down considerably.

Although rumblings surfaced prior to the NBA draft that Cleveland was interested in trading for Walker, ESPN's Brian Windhorst told ESPN Cleveland on Thursday it doesn't look like the Hornets floor general will be donning wine and gold in the near future.

"I think that door has closed," he said.

