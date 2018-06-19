Kemba Walker Trade Rumors: Hornets Star 'Could Be in Play for the Cavs'

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers could reportedly be in the mix to trade for Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard Kemba Walker.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, Walker "could be in play" for the Cavs, provided they try to entice LeBron James to re-sign by adding accomplished veterans.

Vardon seemed to suggest that a trade for Walker could involve Cleveland's No. 8 overall selection in the 2018 NBA draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.