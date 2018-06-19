Kemba Walker Trade Rumors: Hornets Star 'Could Be in Play for the Cavs'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) brings the ball up the court against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, March 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers could reportedly be in the mix to trade for Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard Kemba Walker.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, Walker "could be in play" for the Cavs, provided they try to entice LeBron James to re-sign by adding accomplished veterans.

Vardon seemed to suggest that a trade for Walker could involve Cleveland's No. 8 overall selection in the 2018 NBA draft.

        

