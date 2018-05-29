One Flaw Every Top NBA Rookie Needs to Fix

1 of 10

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It's not just that Ben Simmons can't shoot; it's that he won't even try.

For a player who routinely refused to even make eye contact with the rim when left unguarded, Simmons was still remarkably effective. He'll probably win Rookie of the Year handily, right in the midst of the three-point era, without making a three.

From a defense's perspective, there's nothing better than a player you know won't fire away from the outside, no matter how open he is. It gives the scrambled rotations a chance to reconstitute, and it allows help defenders to cluster around the lane without fear of perimeter reprisal.

Simmons' conversion rates—31.6 percent from 10-16 feet, 39.3 percent from 16-23 feet and zero percent from deep—don't even matter. It's the lack of attempts that constricts Simmons' massive potential.

Just 3.9 percent of Simmons' shots came from beyond 16 feet. Those 11 triples he took? Heaves. All of them. Every one motivated by a late shot-clock or end-of-quarter situation. Simmons flat-out refused to take jumpers unless the only alternative was a turnover.

"There's never been a year where I haven't gotten better at something," Simmons told reporters when asked about improving his shot this summer.

And the "something" which Simmons must improve has never been more obvious.