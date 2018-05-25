Watch LeBron James Hit 2 Dagger 3s over Jayson Tatum to Seal Cavaliers Win

15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Right Arrow Icon

With his Cleveland Cavaliers facing elimination and his string of seven consecutive trips to the NBA Finals in jeopardy, LeBron James was on a mission Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

James carried his team to a 109-99 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals by going off for 46 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

He went 17-of-33 from the floor and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, and no shots were bigger than the dagger threes the 6'8", 250-pound superstar shot over Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum late in the fourth.

Now that's how to defend The Land.

The series now shifts back to Boston's TD Garden for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday night.