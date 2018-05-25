Watch LeBron James Hit 2 Dagger 3s over Jayson Tatum to Seal Cavaliers Win

Kyle Newport
May 26, 2018

With his Cleveland Cavaliers facing elimination and his string of seven consecutive trips to the NBA Finals in jeopardy, LeBron James was on a mission Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

James carried his team to a 109-99 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals by going off for 46 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

He went 17-of-33 from the floor and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, and no shots were bigger than the dagger threes the 6'8", 250-pound superstar shot over Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum late in the fourth.

Now that's how to defend The Land.          

The series now shifts back to Boston's TD Garden for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday night.  

