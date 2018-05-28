5 Dark-Horse Destinations for NBA's Top Free Agents

1 of 5

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Copious amounts of cap space will not coax the Atlanta Hawks into a free-agent binge. General manager Travis Schlenk tilted toward just the opposite during an interview on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta (via Hawks.com's KL Chouinard):

"We're going to continue to develop our young core. We're going to continue to look to gather assets and use our cap flexibility. As you guys are probably aware, this summer is going to be really tight summer financially in the NBA. We're projecting as many as 16 teams could be looking at the luxury tax. We're going to be one of those seven teams that has any real significant cap space. We're going to look to use that cap space to relieve some of the financial troubles that other teams might be having to continue to gather assets."

Operating solely as a salary sponge would remove the Hawks from the free-agent festivities altogether. But this year's available pool of talent is regrettably thin after the top seven or 10 guys. Teams will not be tripping over themselves to pay the premiums attached to contract dumps.

Mortgaging picks and prospects is a gambit best made with more marquee names up for grabs. The Hawks will find that leasing out cap space isn't a lucrative business—not this year. And while they could rent out wiggle room at a discount, the lack of genuine market competitors creates an opportunity they won't necessarily enjoy next summer.

Atlanta will begin the offseason with a little more than $17 million in spending power. Only the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers start off with that much no-strings-attached money. Various non-guaranteed deals afford the Hawks easy access to more than $20 million, and that number will climb past $25 million if either Dewayne Dedmon ($6.3 million) or Mike Muscala ($5 million) declines his player option.

That money doesn't need to be burned on mid-prime stars and role players. Carving out $25 million amounts to max money for restricted free agents. The Hawks can dangle over-the-top offer sheets knowing their overbids, if successful, net them a player who aligns with the rebuilding timeline.

Again: Atlanta is not a viable alternative for superstars. Nor will it offer refuge for veterans looking to rehabilitate their stock on a one-year deal. But with three picks in this year's draft, DeAndre' Bembry, John Collins and Taurean Prince, this team has the open-ended depth chart to lay out the red carpet for just about any young, high-ceiling dice roll—particularly if Luka Doncic falls to No. 3 and the frontcourt is still left begging for a 4 or 5.

Free agents to watch: Kyle Anderson (restricted); Clint Capela (restricted); Aaron Gordon (restricted); Julius Randle (restricted); Jabari Parker (restricted)