Cavaliers Considering Getting Therapy Dog for Entire Team

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 19: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high fives JR Smith #5 in the second half against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 19, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Move over, Moondog. The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking at bringing an actual canine to town. 

According to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, the Cavaliers are exploring the idea of getting a therapy dog for the team.

The idea dates back to when Cleveland played a road game against the Charlotte Hornets back in March. It was then that Remington—a therapy dog for the University of North Carolina baseball team—visited the team hotel. That turned out to be a hit with the Cavs.

JR Smith particularly enjoyed spending time with Remington. As he told Cleveland.com after the game in Charlotte, hanging out with the therapy dog was "exactly what he needed" to "take his mind off the game" and "make [him] feel better":

Smith wound up going 8-of-9 from the floor for 19 points in a 118-105 victory that night.

Kevin Love also grew attached to Remington, per Vardon: "I want a dog, and a golden retriever too, but I'm not going to pay $50,000 for one. He's not even a dog—he's like a robot. You tell him what to do and he does it. It's incredible."  

The Cavaliers have since brought Remington to Cleveland multiple times during this postseason. Now, the team is looking into getting a therapy dog on a full-time basis.

