LeBron James on Game 5 at Celtics: 'Their Fans Are Going to Be Very Energetic'

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

After leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 111-102 win in Game 4 over the Boston Celtics on Monday to even the Eastern Conference Finals at 2-2, LeBron James discussed his expectation for the atmosphere in Boston for Game 5.

As seen in the following video, courtesy of NBA TV, James said he knows the Celtics fans at TD Garden will be "very energetic."

LeBron added, "If our mind is there, then we'll put ourselves in a position to be victorious."

Boston took a 2-0 lead in the series at home, but the momentum shifted after the Cavs won back-to-back games in Cleveland.

James was once again the biggest difference-maker in Game 4. He scored a game-high 44 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists, and no other Cavalier scored more than 14 points.

LeBron became the NBA's all-time leader in playoff field goals made during the game as well.

The Celtics shot just 41.2 percent from the field and were out-rebounded by a 47-37 margin with Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love dominating the boards.

Despite the Celtics' struggles in Cleveland, they had an average margin of victory of 19 points in the first two games of the series.

The C's will look to recapture that form when they host the Cavs in Game 5 on Wednesday.