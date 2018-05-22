Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for 'Wolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns

0 of 5

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves shouldn't consider making a Karl-Anthony Towns move.

He's the rarest of NBA birds, both as an All-Star who hasn't completed his rookie contract and as one of only three players to average at least one three on 40 percent shooting and one block this past season.

That said, something has reportedly soured his relationship with the franchise. ESPN's Zach Lowe said Towns and the Timberwolves are "not in a good place internally" on The Lowe Post. Then, Brian Windhorst offered this: "I don't think Anthony Davis is going anywhere anytime soon. But Karl Towns...now that might be a different story."

Again, this should not lead Minnesota to move its cornerstone piece. If Towns isn't happy, the Timberwolves should focus on fixing the source of his displeasure.

But maybe Minnesota views this differently. After all, something—his defensive struggles? the fact he's eligible for a max extension?—made Windhorst opine that a Towns trade could be in the works at some point.

And if a plugged-in reporter like Windhorst thinks it could happen, we shouldn't dismiss the possibility outright. Instead, let's examine which teams might be major players in the Towns market, and what they could part with to potentially get a blockbuster done.