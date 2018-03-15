2018 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Top Prospects in NCAA Tournament

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The NCAA tournament can play a pivotal role in determining the draft stock of an NBA prospect.

It's far from the be-all, end-all measure, of course, since big-league executives have been tracking most of these players for at least the last year. But it's still a useful evaluation tool for showing how they handle the national spotlight, win-or-go-home stakes and perhaps the highest level of competition they'll face all year.

Considering draft slots are attached to rookie salaries, there are literally millions of dollars at stake.

With that backdrop in place, let's plot out the first round of the upcoming talent grab, then highlight three specific players to examine their potential fits on their hypothetical new clubs.

2018 NBA Mock Draft

1. Memphis Grizzlies: DeAndre Ayton (Arizona, C, Freshman)



2. Phoenix Suns: Luka Doncic (Slovenia, PG/SG, 1999)

3. Atlanta Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr. (Michigan State, PF/C, Freshman)

4. Orlando Magic: Marvin Bagley III (Duke, PF/C, Freshman)

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets): Mohamed Bamba (Texas, C, Freshman)

6. Sacramento Kings: Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri, SF/PF, Freshman)

7. Dallas Mavericks: Mikal Bridges (Villanova, SF, Junior)

8. Chicago Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr. (Duke, C, Freshman)

9. New York Knicks: Trae Young (Oklahoma, PG, Freshman)

10. Charlotte Hornets: Kevin Knox (Kentucky, SF/PF, Freshman)

11. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit Pistons): Collin Sexton (Alabama, PG, Freshman)

12. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers): Miles Bridges (Michigan State, SF/PF, Sophomore)

13. Denver Nuggets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky, PG/SG, Freshman)

14. San Antonio Spurs: Daniel Gafford (Arkansas, PF/C, Freshman)

15. Phoenix Suns (via Miami Heat): Robert Williams (Texas A&M, C, Sophomore)

16. Phoenix Suns (via Milwaukee Bucks): Dzanan Musa (Bosnia & Herzegovina, SG/SF, 1999)

17. Philadelphia 76ers: Lonnie Walker IV (Miami, SG, Freshman)

18. Utah Jazz: Mitchell Robinson (USA, C, 1998)

19. Los Angeles Clippers: Jontay Porter (Missouri, C, Freshman)

20. Washington Wizards: Keita Bates-Diop (Ohio State, PF, Junior)

21. Atlanta Hawks (via Minnesota Timberwolves): Anfernee Simons (IMG Academy, PG, 1999)

22. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cleveland Cavaliers): Aaron Holiday (UCLA, PG, Junior)

23. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans): Troy Brown (Oregon, SG/SF, Freshman)

24. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Khyri Thomas (Creighton, SG, Junior)

25. Indiana Pacers: Bruce Brown Jr. (Miami, SG, Sophomore)

26. Portland Trail Blazers: Chandler Hutchison (Boise State, SF, Senior)

27. Boston Celtics: De'Anthony Melton (USC, SG, Sophomore)

28. Brooklyn Nets (via Toronto Raptors): Zhaire Smith (Texas Tech, SF, Freshman)

29. Golden State Warriors: Devonte' Graham (Kansas, PG, Senior)

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets): Shake Milton (SMU, PG/SG, Junior)

Potential Fits for Top Prospects

Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks at No. 3

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

So much for Michigan State's 2017-18 season being the Miles Bridges Show. While the sophomore still projects to be a lottery pick, his younger teammate on the Spartans' frontcourt, Jaren Jackson Jr., has drawn the bigger buzz.

Jackson checks off all the boxes for a modern big man.

The 6'11" prospect has the mobility to defend away from the basket and the length to protect the rim (5.7 blocks per 40 minutes). He's also a potent perimeter shooter (2.1 triples per 40 minutes at a 39.6-percent clip), so he'd be a valuable source of spacing for an Atlanta Hawks attack ranked 26th in efficiency and outside the top 10 in three-point accuracy.

He'd form a hyper-athletic power combo with Hawks rookie John Collins, who could use a big-man mate capable of blocking shots at one end and drilling them at the other. With Collins still shy of his 21st birthday and Jackson yet to celebrate his 19th, Atlanta would have a pair of young, foundational pieces to anchor its rebuild around.

Jackson needs to physically mature and expand his offensive repertoire, but the Hawks can afford to be patient. The Spartans' surprise star is not only worth the wait, he's exactly what Atlanta needs.

Trae Young to the New York Knicks at No. 9

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

While the New York Knicks drafted a point guard in the top 10 last summer, they've already experimented with playing Frank Ntilikina off the ball. The move was made to increase the opportunities for Trey Burke, a former lottery pick who opened the year in the G League.

The Knicks should double-down on that effort with Trae Young, who is already a more dynamic scorer and shot-creator than Burke. Young's late-season swoon can be (and has been) picked apart, but it doesn't change the fact the 19-year-old is the nation's top point-producer (27.4 per game) and distributor (8.8 assists).

This wouldn't be a clear-cut selection with fellow freshman floor general Collin Sexton still on the board, but Young's strengths (floor-spacing and table-setting) are better complements to Ntilikina than Sexton's (physicality and explosiveness).

"The Trae Young versus Collin Sexton debate should be a good one inside New York's front office," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "Young should ultimately get the nod based on his extraordinary shot-creating and playmaking ability."

Young would also benefit from sharing the floor with a top-tier scorer in Kristaps Porzingis. The hobbled All-Star averaged 22.7 points per game before being derailed by a torn ACL. Young's top-scoring teammate at Oklahoma averages just 12.1 points per outing (Christian James).

Collin Sexton to the Los Angeles Clippers at No. 11

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

By replacing Chris Paul with Patrick Beverley, the Los Angeles Clippers went from one fiery point guard to the next. Collin Sexton would continue that trend while bringing a superior scoring skill set than Beverley can offer.

Sexton has cleared the 20-point mark 15 times this season, including all three games of the SEC tournament, where he averaged 26.3 points on 54.3 percent shooting (58.8 percent from distance). He has a 40-point outburst under his belt, 10 games with double-digit free-throw attempts and six outings with at least three triples.

If that's not enough to steer the Clippers, there's also the way Sexton—Alabama's leader in minutes (29.8), points (19.0) and assists (3.5)—helped the program snap a five-year NCAA tournament drought.

"He breeds confidence in our team," Alabama coach Avery Johnson said, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

Think the same sentiment has been voiced before about Paul and Beverley? I'd bet my mortgage on it.

As the Clippers find their way in the post-Paul era, they need to find a star and a leader. Adding Sexton might scratch both itches.

Unless otherwise noted, statistics used courtesy of NBA.com and Sports-Reference.com.