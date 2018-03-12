Pro Comparisons for Top NBA Draft Prospects in Men's NCAA Tournament

0 of 10

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The NCAA tournament field is set, and there are plenty of high-profile prospects who'll remind scouts and fans of current and former NBA players.

We pegged the top pro comparison for each likely lottery pick. For some, a combination comparison was used, given how rare it is to find two players exactly alike.

This is a useful tool for painting a picture of what type of player each prospect projects as in the pros.