NBPA's Michele Roberts Defends LeBron James, Calls Laura Ingraham Intolerant

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2018

MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 14: Michele Roberts participates in MLK Sports Legacy Award and a tour of the National Civil Rights Museum on January 14, 2018 at the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

LeBron James continues to get support from the NBA after tackling political and social views this past week.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star was told to "shut up and dribble" by Fox News host Laura Ingraham (via Sports Illustrated), but NBPA executive director Michele Roberts defended James on Sunday.

"Between LeBron’s 40 million followers and Durant's 17 million followers on Twitter, Laura Ingraham has now introduced herself as intolerant and narrow-minded to 57 million people around the world," Roberts said, per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated. "We stand with our players."

Commissioner Adam Silver also supported James and Kevin Durant's rights to speak on social issues during a discussion on the topic Saturday.

"I'm incredibly proud of our players for using the platform they have as players in the NBA and on social media to speak out on issues that are important to them," Silver said, via Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.

The recent controversy began Thursday when UNINTERRUPTED released a video of James and Durant discussing social issues and Donald Trump's presidency with broadcast journalist Cari Champion.

After Ingraham's comments, James responded on his Twitter account and then during a press conference, via SportsCenter:

James is the vice president of the league's players association, and he clearly has the support from the executive end with Roberts. Adding in Silver's comments, the league and players appear to be united on this topic.

Related

    LeBron Reveals AS Draft Order

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Reveals AS Draft Order

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Even Steph Is Clowning Fergie

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Even Steph Is Clowning Fergie

    Steve Silverman
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Wanted to Change Narrative of ASG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Wanted to Change Narrative of ASG

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Redick Denies Racial Slur in NBA's Chinese New Year Video

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Redick Denies Racial Slur in NBA's Chinese New Year Video

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report