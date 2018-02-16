Report: LaMarcus Aldridge, Al Horford Picked Last in NBA All-Star Draft

Eric Gay/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge and Boston Celtics forward Al Horford were reportedly the final two picks of the 2018 NBA All-Star draft, according to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

Aldridge went last to the team captained by Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, while Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry took Horford with the final pick for his team.

The inaugural NBA All-Star draft was held behind closed doors, and the order of selection was not officially made public by the NBA.

Per Haynes, Aldridge took no real issue with being among the final selections: "We're all All-Stars, so, at the end of the day, we should be thankful to be here. Picked first, picked last, it doesn't matter. We're all competitive, too. It won't be the easiest thing to be picked last, but at the end of the day, you're just happy to be here."

Aldridge was a four-time All-Star with the Portland Trail Blazers, and after two less-than-stellar seasons in San Antonio, he is an All-Star for the second time as a Spur.

The 32-year-old veteran is averaging 22.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

Horford—who is set to make his fifth career All-Star appearance—is putting up 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest in Boston.

If the All-Star draft were to be held again today, then the results would potentially be different.

Injuries forced New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins, Washington Wizards guard John Wall, New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis and Cavs forward Kevin Love out of the game.

They were replaced by Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George and Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.