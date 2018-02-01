LeBron James Rumors: Lakers, Spurs, Rockets Linked to Star Amid Warriors Report

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

LeBron James reportedly has a list of teams from which he would entertain a free-agent pitch this offseason if they can offer him a max salary.

On Thursday, ESPN.com's Chris Haynes told 710 ESPN Los Angeles radio host Jorge Sedano that James would listen to proposals from the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

Haynes noted James wouldn't rule out meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets as well.

Earlier Thursday, Haynes reported James would listen to the Warriors if they can create enough salary-cap space "out of respect" for their "winning culture."

The Heat ($144.2 million) and Warriors ($128.3 million) have the two highest payroll commitments in the NBA for the 2018-19 season, per HoopsHype.

Among the teams mentioned as potential destinations for James, the Lakers have the most financial flexibility. They have roughly $51 million in committed salary for next season.

James has a $35.6 million player option in 2018-19, per Spotrac. Haynes noted the four-time NBA MVP is expected to opt out of his deal this summer, but "re-signing with Cleveland is not out of the question."

In 15 seasons, James has played for the Cavaliers and Heat and has won three championships in eight trips to the NBA Finals.