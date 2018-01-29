Metrics 101: Ranking NBA's Top 10 Available Trade Targets

0 of 10

Not every target at the NBA's trade deadline is created equal.

Franchise-altering forces are rarely made available, and no players in that category (we're talking about a DeMarcus Cousins or Paul George) have been rumored to be on the move before February 8. But teams in search of in-season injections still have to decide whether they're looking for a player on the All-Star-contention outskirts or a role player who can help improve the second unit.

And we have plenty of options in those categories.

To objectively determine how this year's premier options stack up, we focus only on the 2017-18 season while turning back to a formula for Player Score we've used in previous articles.

We looked at all 294 players who have logged at least 500 minutes and then pulled their scores in three different overarching metrics: NBA Math's total points added (TPA), ESPN.com's real plus/minus wins (RPM Wins) and player efficiency rating (PER). The first two look at volume/efficiency combinations, while the latter focuses on per-possession effectiveness and favors offensive production. Volume and time on the court matter more than they might in other evaluations.

To standardize between three metrics that operate on drastically different scales, we found the z-scores in each category and summed them to find a player's total score. Those z-scores are the numbers you'll see parenthetically included for contributors throughout this article, and they're all that matter for this particular countdown.