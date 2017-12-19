Charlie Villanueva Says House Burglarized; Toilet, Appliances Stolen

Charlie Villanueva Says House Burglarized; Toilet, Appliances StolenDecember 19, 2017
Former NBA forward Charlie Villanueva detailed a home burglary in Dallas on Tuesday, noting thieves stole his toilet and appliances.
Villanueva detailed the events on Twitter (warning: NSFW language):
Charlie Villanueva @CVBelieve
Damn my home in Dallas was just burglarized, called the cops and still waiting on @DallasPD to make a report. FYI it’s been 2hrs since I called. #shitiscrazy2017-12-20 02:49:26
Charlie Villanueva @CVBelieve
They stole my toilet...... I’m not making this shit up. Still waiting @DallasPD https://t.co/Go9BP3itSB2017-12-20 03:06:13
Charlie Villanueva @CVBelieve
Appliances all gone, like are you serious? This is mind blowing @DallasPD2017-12-20 04:19:14
The 33-year-old played 11 seasons in the NBA, the final two with the Dallas Mavericks. He now resides in the Dallas area, as noted by his mentioning of the city's police department. The department has not responded to his calls for help for more than four hours, according to Villanueva's Twitter feed.
The Twitter feed of the Dallas Police Department has been dormant for nine hours as of publication. No official statement has been given at this time.