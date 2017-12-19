Charlie Villanueva Says House Burglarized; Toilet, Appliances Stolen

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former NBA forward Charlie Villanueva detailed a home burglary in Dallas on Tuesday, noting thieves stole his toilet and appliances.

Villanueva detailed the events on Twitter (warning: NSFW language):

The 33-year-old played 11 seasons in the NBA, the final two with the Dallas Mavericks. He now resides in the Dallas area, as noted by his mentioning of the city's police department. The department has not responded to his calls for help for more than four hours, according to Villanueva's Twitter feed.

The Twitter feed of the Dallas Police Department has been dormant for nine hours as of publication. No official statement has been given at this time.