Charlie Villanueva Says House Burglarized; Toilet, Appliances Stolen

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2017

Dallas Mavericks forward Charlie Villanueva (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 28, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former NBA forward Charlie Villanueva detailed a home burglary in Dallas on Tuesday, noting thieves stole his toilet and appliances.

Villanueva detailed the events on Twitter (warning: NSFW language):

     

The 33-year-old played 11 seasons in the NBA, the final two with the Dallas Mavericks. He now resides in the Dallas area, as noted by his mentioning of the city's police department. The department has not responded to his calls for help for more than four hours, according to Villanueva's Twitter feed.

The Twitter feed of the Dallas Police Department has been dormant for nine hours as of publication. No official statement has been given at this time.

Related

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Curry Could Be Out for Christmas Game

    Chris Haynes
    via Twitter
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Ices Cavs with Clutch And-1 💪 😤

    Zac Wassink
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fans Direct Anti-Gay Slurs at Lillard

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Woj: Celtics Still Targeting Anthony Davis

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report