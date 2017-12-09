    NBA Trade Rumors: Top Buzz Surrounding DeAndre Jordan, Tyson Chandler and More

    Mike Chiari
December 9, 2017

    LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) stands on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    LM Otero/Associated Press

    With teams having passed the quarter pole of the 2017-18 NBA regular season, it is beginning to become clear which franchises need a boost.

    While the Feb. 8 trade deadline isn't yet on the horizon, there has already been some activity this season. Here is a look at some of the latest rumors.

             

    DeAndre Jordan

    Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is one of the NBA's best defensive players.

    According to Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times, the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves are among the teams that have shown the most interest in acquiring the 2016-17 All-Star.

    Per Woelfel, the Clippers have targeted center John Henson, point guard Malcolm Brogdon and swingman Khris Middleton in discussions with the Bucks, and they have made it clear they want at least two of those players in a trade involving Jordan.

    Milwaukee has already been active this season, sending center Greg Monroe to the Phoenix Suns along with a first-round draft pick for guard Eric Bledsoe.

    The Bucks have a strong nucleus with Bledsoe and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they haven't yet established themselves as a top-four team in the Eastern Conference.

    Jordan is averaging 10.7 points, 14.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, and he is on track to lead the NBA in field-goal percentage for the sixth consecutive year.

    He would give the Bucks a different dynamic in the paint at both ends. With forward Jabari Parker expected to return at some point this season from a torn ACL, Milwaukee would look like a player alongside the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in the East.

    The fact that Jordan has a player option for next season could scare some teams, but he is a game-changer at the scarcest position in the NBA.

                     

    Tyson Chandler

    Woelfel also reported the Suns' Tyson Chandler is on the Bucks' radar.

    Chandler is 35, but he has been productive for a young Suns team this season, averaging 7.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

    Phoenix would likely prefer to give more playing time to less experienced frontcourt players such as Alex Len, Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender as the season progresses. Also, it already has a veteran center in Monroe.

    The Bucks and Suns have already done business this season, and Chandler would be a logical fit in Milwaukee with just one season remaining on his contract beyond 2017-18.

    Phoenix would likely be happy to move Chandler regardless of the compensation, while the Bucks would be acquiring a tough interior presence who would provide depth alongside Henson and Thon Maker.

    Chandler is a less appealing option than Jordan, but he would make Milwaukee even tougher to score on in the paint, and he would give the Bucks the type of winning experience they lack beyond head coach Jason Kidd.

               

    Courtney Lee

    The New York Knicks are in the midst of a youth movement spearheaded by big man Kristaps Porzingis, which suggests they could be open to moving some of their veterans as the season progresses.

    According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, teams continue to show interest in acquiring guard Courtney Lee.

    At the age of 32, Lee is enjoying his best season to date, averaging a career-high 13.1 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals.

    Lee, a journeyman, has also played for the Orlando Magic, New Jersey Nets, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets.

    Little was expected of the Knicks this season, but they are in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt, and Lee's play has been a contributing factor. That may stall a trade, even though the team is built for the future.

    Since Lee has two years remaining on his contract beyond this season and is set to make more than $12 million per year, clearing that salary off the books could help the Knicks in free agency down the line.

    If the Knicks deal Lee, he could be a quality, under-the-radar acquisition for a contending team due to his experience and shooting ability.

