Winners, Losers and Takeaways from Bucks-Suns Trade for Eric Bledsoe

Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Welcome to the official start of the Mike James #NBAVote Era in Phoenix.

Nothing really changes beyond this for the Suns. Bledsoe hasn't been with the team since he subtweeted his feelz. They have moved on. This has been Devin Booker's team since they shut down Bledsoe to end last year. They've been steering into the youthful skid for some time. Bledsoe's long-awaited exit is merely the next step in a pre-established process—albeit one that comes under unforeseen circumstances.

Rookie Mike James, 27, has the inside track on the point Guard of the future title—and rightfully so.

Phoenix is scoring like a top-10 offense when he's directing the show, and he's a nice complement to Booker. His work out of the pick-and-roll isn't great, but that's a scheduled criticism for every one of the Suns' ball-handlers. They need to beef up the spacing around him, and all their other playmakers, to help the cause.

In the meantime, James will let his nasty combination of patience and uninhibited confidence do the talking.

He does a nice job maintaining his dribble while waiting out his diving bigs. Defenses still haven't figured out how to nail down his pull-up jumper. He rises and fires just as he gets around screens, leaving no time for contests from players who go under or over those picks. And his efficiency surges from deep when shooting off the catch, which bodes well for his future with Booker.

Tyler Ulis, the No. 2 point guard for now, could factor into the discussion if James falls off, but the Suns can get away with tabbing him as the primary backup. Things get interesting looking head to next season, when Brandon Knight presumably returns from his ACL injury.

Locking up James long term is a no-brainer for the Suns, but Knight has two years and $30.3 million left on his deal after this one. He'll be immovable without attaching a first-round sweetener until he plays again. He's also just 25, going on 26. Phoenix must decide whether to showcase him for trades next year or test him out as part of the big-picture backcourt rotation.

Watch out for what happens to the team's elder statesmen after digesting the point guard situation. Jared Dudley seems genuinely excited to stay in Dad Mode, but the Suns were trying to move Tyson Chandler as part of any Bledsoe trade, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Suitors aren't foaming at the mouth to acquire 35-year-old non-shooting bigs, and Chandler is owed $26.6 million through this season and 2018-19. But the Suns could use him to match the value of a longer-term contract that comes with first-round goodies. They can also eat an empty cap hit next season by looking to broker at buyout that shaves some money off his remaining salary.