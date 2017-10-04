NBA GM Survey Projects Warriors Will Win Championship, LeBron James Will Be MVP

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The reigning champion Golden State Warriors were overwhelmingly selected to win the 2017-18 NBA championship in the annual general manager survey.

On Wednesday, John Schuhmann of NBA.com passed along results of this year's poll, which showed 93 percent of respondents chose the Dubs to win another title. The Cleveland Cavaliers received the remaining 7 percent of the vote.

Cavs superstar LeBron James received 50 percent of the GM vote for Most Valuable Player. He was followed by the Warriors' Kevin Durant (29 percent), the San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard (11 percent), the Houston Rockets' James Harden (7 percent) and Golden State's Stephen Curry (4 percent).

