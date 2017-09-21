Stephen Jackson Says He Lost Respect for Kevin Durant over Twitter Slip-Up

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Kevin Durant's social media conduct has inspired an avalanche of backlash, and former Golden State Warriors swingman Stephen Jackson chimed in with his take on the recent Twitter slip-up Wednesday by saying he's lost respect for the reigning Finals MVP.

Appearing on ESPN's The Jump, Jackson said he now views Durant the same as any other person on Twitter who uses an egg avatar to speak from behind a wall of anonymity.

"I look at you now as I look at everybody else on Twitter and Instagram that has a little egg avatar. You are that person now. You cannot be excluded from that. Who creates a fake page? I'm the person, if I want to respond to somebody on social media, it has to come from my page with a verified check on it. He's an egg avatar now, I have no respect for him."

On Tuesday, Durant apologized for tweeting out criticisms of the Oklahoma City Thunder and head coach Billy Donovan in the third person from his own verified account.

"That was just me being a total (expletive) idiot," Durant told USA Today's Sam Amick. "I own up to it. I want to move on from it. It probably hit me probably harder than what everybody (thought). Everybody else was telling me to relax, to snap out of it, but I was really, really upset with myself more than anything."

Durant also admitted the gaffe took a physical toll on him.

"I went too hard... I haven't slept in two days, two nights," he said Tuesday. "I haven't ate. It's crazy, because I feel so (expletive) pissed at myself and I'm mad that I brought someone into it."

Thunder big man Enes Kanter was also evidently upset Durant brought Donovan and the Thunder into it.

"We now know how he felt about us," Kanter told CBS Sports Radio on Wednesday. "That made us really sad. We were in a war together when he was here. We won together, we lost together, but we never tried to blame each other. We never tried to blame Kevin or he never tried to blame us when he was here. But these comments—before I'm angry or mad or whatever—it just made us really sad."