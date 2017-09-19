Dwight Howard Considered Retiring in 2015, Says 'Joy Was Sucked out of It'

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard said he considered retirement after struggling through the 2014-15 NBA season with the Houston Rockets.

On Tuesday, Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated passed along comments from the eight-time All-Star selection about his "miserable" basketball mindset at the time.

"The joy was sucked out of it," Howard said.

