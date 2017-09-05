Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: Jabari Parker Reportedly Mentioned in Talks

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker was reportedly discussed in trade talks involving New York Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony.

On Tuesday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com noted it was unclear whether the Knicks or Bucks brought Parker into the conversation, but there was "no traction toward a deal."

Anthony has spent the entire offseason in the rumor mill as New York weighed moving in a new direction with Kristaps Porzingis as the franchise cornerstone.

The no-trade clause in Melo's contract has complicated the situation, though. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported in July that the dynamic offensive weapon was only interested in joining James Harden and Chris Paul with the Houston Rockets.

Begley noted Milwaukee could have served as a third team in that possible blockbuster, but the Bucks' efforts to shed salary combined with the Knicks' unwillingness to take on more hefty contracts failed to yield an agreement, even with Parker's name entering the mix.

The 22-year-old power forward averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field in his third NBA season. He's part of a promising young core in Milwaukee that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon and Khris Middleton, among others.

Meanwhile, Anthony told Michael Lee of The Vertical last month he's at "peace" with the uncertainty surrounding his future.

"An emotional roller coaster … an emotional roller coaster," he said. "But I had to find peace. I had to come to peace with myself and come to peace with kind of the situation I'm in and kind of try to find happiness again. I kind of lost that a little bit, but I'm finding it now and it feels good."

Looking ahead, Begley noted the "smart money" is on Anthony remaining on the Knicks roster when training camp opens in late September, but he added there's still a "mutual" feeling the sides should part ways.