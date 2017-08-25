Caron Butler, Ray Allen Discuss Loyalty Expectations After Kyrie Irving Trade

Glenn James/Getty Images

Former NBA players Caron Butler and Ray Allen discussed on social media Thursday the double standard they believe fans have when it comes to players who are traded and players who leave their teams willingly.

After the Boston Celtics traded Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving, Butler and Allen had the following exchange, per Alex Kennedy of Hoops Hype:

The post was liked by Cavs forward LeBron James and new Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul, both of whom have experienced fan backlash after deciding to change teams.

According to Kennedy, Thomas expressed support for the post as well:

On Wednesday, a video of fans burning Thomas' Celtics jersey hit the internet, and The Score NBA tweeted the following photo of the incident:

Butler pointed out that Thomas played through the publicized death of his sister during the playoffs last season, yet still received flak upon being traded.

The overarching point by Butler and Allen was that players like James, Paul and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant are made into public enemy No. 1 by fans of the teams they leave, whereas fans tend to turn the other cheek and avoid criticizing teams when they trade players.

Allen personally knows that plight, as he left the Celtics to sign with the Miami Heat in 2012.

That has led to him becoming a pariah of sorts among Celtics fans and many of his former Celtics teammates.

Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers, but in doing so, he may have helped the organization prepare for the future and potential life without LeBron if James decides to sign elsewhere in free agency next offseason.

Thomas is an All-Star entering a contract year, Crowder is a rugged defender, Zizic is an intriguing prospect, and the Nets' draft pick could land the Cavs an elite young player in the 2018 draft.