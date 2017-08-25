    Caron Butler, Ray Allen Discuss Loyalty Expectations After Kyrie Irving Trade

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2017

    DALLAS - MARCH 20: Caron Butler #4 of the Dallas Mavericks drives against Ray Allen #20 of the Boston Celtics during a game at the American Airlines Center on March 20, 2010 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2010 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Glenn James/Getty Images

    Former NBA players Caron Butler and Ray Allen discussed on social media Thursday the double standard they believe fans have when it comes to players who are traded and players who leave their teams willingly.

    After the Boston Celtics traded Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving, Butler and Allen had the following exchange, per Alex Kennedy of Hoops Hype:

    The post was liked by Cavs forward LeBron James and new Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul, both of whom have experienced fan backlash after deciding to change teams.

    According to Kennedy, Thomas expressed support for the post as well:

    On Wednesday, a video of fans burning Thomas' Celtics jersey hit the internet, and The Score NBA tweeted the following photo of the incident:

    Butler pointed out that Thomas played through the publicized death of his sister during the playoffs last season, yet still received flak upon being traded.

    The overarching point by Butler and Allen was that players like James, Paul and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant are made into public enemy No. 1 by fans of the teams they leave, whereas fans tend to turn the other cheek and avoid criticizing teams when they trade players.

    Allen personally knows that plight, as he left the Celtics to sign with the Miami Heat in 2012.

    That has led to him becoming a pariah of sorts among Celtics fans and many of his former Celtics teammates.

    Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers, but in doing so, he may have helped the organization prepare for the future and potential life without LeBron if James decides to sign elsewhere in free agency next offseason.

    Thomas is an All-Star entering a contract year, Crowder is a rugged defender, Zizic is an intriguing prospect, and the Nets' draft pick could land the Cavs an elite young player in the 2018 draft.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Re-Ranking Top Title Contenders Post-Kyrie Trade

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      DLo: 'I Want Teams to Hate Us'

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Sources: Kyrie Trade Unlikely to Make LeBron Stay

      Ric Bucher
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Calls Out Fans for Burning Jerseys

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report