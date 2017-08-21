NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony and More

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Nearly a month after the free-agency frenzy, the trade-block buzz still lingers through August. Kyrie Irving's surprise request for a new NBA address and the Carmelo Anthony saga that never goes away still generate a fair amount of rumors.

Since losing the 2017 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been through a tumultuous offseason. The team parted ways with David Griffin and hired Koby Altman for the general manager position. LeBron James expressed gratitude toward the organization's former executive via Twitter:

Weeks later, ESPN.com reporter Brian Windhorst broke the story about Irving's request for a trade, which ties closely to James in a long story that potentially ends in the Cavaliers' downfall.

The New York Knicks still have to clean up Phil Jackson's mess with Anthony, who wants a change of scenery. However, his no-trade clause has stalled the process. After on-and-off talks for the 10-time All-Star, what's the latest on his status with the team? Should we expect a transaction anytime soon?

Cleveland Cavaliers' Preferred Trade Targets

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Irving wants out and James won't commit to returning to Cleveland for the long term, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"The Cavs aren't giving up on the possibility of re-signing James next summer, but they are no longer investing blind faith in the hope he will stay," Wojnarowski wrote. "For James, a reluctance to commit comes with an emerging set of complications."

The Cavaliers, a bona fide NBA Finals contender, quickly went into a crisis mode this summer. Now, the organization, with a new general manager, must consider a future without its top two stars for the 2018-19 season. While Irving looks for the nearest exit, James could bolt by exercising his player option next year.

According to Wojnarowski's report, there's a focus on acquiring a budding talent for Irving, which initiates a mini-rebuild with James or a complete transition without him.

Chris Sheridan, a veteran NBA reporter, envisions the latter:

Sheridan's source has no doubt that James will leave Cleveland for the second time, which gives the franchise one season to change his mind. Unlike the 2010 offseason, the organization will put together a plan to remain viable without the hometown superstar.

Kristaps Porzingis would offset the loss for Cavaliers. However, the Knicks would have to find greater value in an acquisition for the 25-year-old point guard compared to losing their 22-year-old unicorn.

New York Knicks Not Willing to Part with Kristaps Porzingis

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

According to New York Post reporter Fred Kerber, the Knicks don't have a deal for Porzingis that would entice them to execute a trade.

"There simply does not exist any proposal in which the Knicks would deal the just-turned-22-year-old Porzingis for Irving, according to a league source claiming knowledge of the Knicks' thinking," Kerber wrote.

Knicks fans can let go a sigh of relief knowing their young star's name isn't thrown around in trade talks. More than likely, New York will move forward with Porzingis as the face of the franchise while they find a new destination for its disgruntled star in Anthony.

According to Spotrac, Porzingis won't become a restricted free agent until 2019, which gives the team control over their budding star for at least two more seasons while attempting to build a contender.

If anything, the Knicks would attempt to pair Irving and Porzingis together rather than exchange the two. Unfortunately, with all the turmoil in Cleveland, an Anthony-Irving trade seems unlikely.

Carmelo Anthony Trade Talks Still Dormant

Elsa/Getty Images

Trade talks involving Anthony have lingered long enough to annoy any Knicks fan who's trying to look forward to a brighter future. It's impossible to gauge the team's 2017-18 outlook without knowing the outcome of a significant trade that most would expect to happen any day.

Right now, Anthony has his mind set on playing with Chris Paul in a Houston Rockets uniform.

"Sources maintain there has been little, if any, movement on the Anthony trade front," Kerber wrote. "He wants Houston. He would waive his no-trade clause to go there—along with a 15 percent trade kicker that would cost him roughly $8 million to go to the Rockets."

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The duo, along with James Harden, would certainly challenge the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference. It makes sense the 33-year-old would want to contend for a title on a team with a confidant.

Unfortunately, the Rockets don't have enough attractive assets at a good price to entice the Knicks to pull off a deal. Ryan Anderson will make a whopping $19.5 million in the upcoming season. Houston would probably have to propose a deal centered around Eric Gordon, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, to execute a transaction.

In the meantime, it's a stalemate between where Anthony wants to go and what the Knicks would like to acquire for him. The league knows the 10-time All-Star isn't happy; New York will have to take what's available in order to move forward.