Kevin Durant Says He's Not to Blame for NBA's Parity Concerns

Evidence of the NBA's lack of parity isn't hard to find since the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are playing in the NBA Finals for the third straight year, but Kevin Durant doesn't think his decision to join the Warriors is the reason for this.

Here's what Durant had to say about the state of parity in the NBA following the Warriors' third straight Western Conference title, per USA Today's Sam Amick:

"Like I'm the reason why (expletive) Orlando couldn't make the playoffs for five, six years in a row? Am I the reason that Brooklyn gave all their picks to Boston? Like, am I the reason that they're not that good (laughs). I can't play for every team, so the truth of the matter is I left one team. It's one more team that you probably would've thought would've been a contender. One more team. I couldn't have made the (entire) East better. I couldn't have made everybody (else) in the West better."

The postseason has drawn some criticism thus far due to the lack of competitiveness. The Warriors went 12-0 against the Western Conference in this year's playoffs with an average margin of victory of 16.3 points, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Cavaliers won 12 of 13 games against the Eastern Conference in the playoffs, with all four of their wins over the Boston Celtics in the conference finals coming by at least 13 points.

Durant helped lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Western Conference Finals last season, where they held a 3-1 series lead over the Warriors before losing in seven games.

He joined the Warriors as a free agent last summer, helped the franchise lead the NBA in wins for the third straight year. The club is four wins away from a second title in three seasons.