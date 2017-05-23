Seth Curry Says He Thinks He's Better Shooter Than Brother Stephen

Noah Graham/Getty Images

When asked Tuesday on FS1's Undisputed if he is a better shooter than his brother, Stephen Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry responded in the affirmative.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Undisputed on Twitter, Seth expressed confidence in his shooting ability:

Seth shot 48.1 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three-point range this season, while Steph shot 46.8 percent and 41.1 percent, respectively.

Seth enjoyed a career year with the Mavs by setting personal bests with 12.8 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 29 minutes per game.

While Steph's numbers were down during the 2016-17 regular season compared to the previous year with 25.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest, much of that was due to the arrival of Kevin Durant.

It is also important to note that Seth attempted less than half the amount of shots Steph did in 2016-17, as the elder Curry took 1,443 attempts, while Seth took 703.

Seth put himself in position to be a key part of Dallas' youth movement in the coming years, but he has a lot of work to do before coming close to matching his brother's resume.

Steph reached his third consecutive NBA Finals on Monday, and he is already a four-time All-Star, two-time MVP and one-time NBA champion at just 29 years of age.