Paul George, Gordon Hayward Miss Out on Super-Max Contracts After All-NBA Snubs

With the NBA announcing the 15 players who have been named to the All-NBA team for the 2016-17 season, Indiana Pacers forward Paul George and Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward lost more than just recognition after missing out on the team.

B/R's Howard Beck provided the list of this season's All-NBA players:

Per The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, because George and Hayward were not named to the All-NBA roster, the Pacers and Jazz will be unable to offer them super-max contract extensions worth $207 million over five years.

Luke Adams of HoopsRumors.com estimated in March that players with seven to nine years of experience—George and Hayward each have seven—can re-sign with their current teams for up to $177.5 million over five years.

Adams also noted players with those credentials can sign a four-year deal worth as much as $131.6 million with a new team.

Hayward can become a free agent this summer if he exercises the opt-out clause in his contract and forgoes the $16.7 million owed to him next season, per Spotrac.

George is under contract with the Pacers through next season with a player option worth $20.7 million for the 2018-19 season, per Spotrac.

George, who is from Palmdale, California, has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. Wojnarowski noted the Lakers are "pretty confident" they will be able to sign George next summer if he opts out or is traded.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, potential suitors looking to make a splash in free agency are now able to offer contracts with average annual salaries comparable to what players can earn by remaining with their current team, giving them less incentive to stay. The landscape of the league could change drastically as a result.