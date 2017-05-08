NBA Free Agency Rankings 2017: Top Available Shooting Guards

0 of 11

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

The days of the high-volume, moderate-efficiency shooting guard are dead, and the top free agents at the position had better be able to knock down threes while defending several positions.

Those are the new demands on a spot historically associated with isolation scoring.

In addition to evaluating shooting and defense, we'll consider age, durability and the potential for improvement.

Finally, categorization is tough in an era where positions are essentially consolidating from five to three. The term "shooting guard" is a little outdated now that we're really just dealing with ball-handlers, wings and bigs. To keep this tidy, only players who spent at least 50 percent of their minutes at the 2, according to Basketball Reference, are eligible. That's why C.J. Miles, Tyreke Evans, Andre Roberson and Thabo Sefolosha aren't here.

We'll also leave out players with team options. Sean Kilpatrick and Gerald Henderson will only be free agents if their teams let them out of cheap deals. And that's almost definitely not happening.