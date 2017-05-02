6 Reasons This Edition of the Golden State Warriors Is the Best Yet

2 of 6

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Lost in the fun of Golden State's first-round slaughter was the ongoing concern for the well-being of head coach Steve Kerr.

The 51-year-old missed Games 3 and 4 while dealing with painful symptoms due to complications from back surgery he underwent almost two years ago. It's unclear when, or if, he'll return to the sidelines, as the same issues sidelined him for the first 43 games of last season.

The Warriors can win without their charismatic coach. President of basketball operations Bob Myers told 95.7 The Game's Afternoon Delight that Kerr has admitted as much himself (via SFGate's Kevin Lynch).

They'd prefer to have him around, not just for his tactical mind and refreshing approach, but also because it would mean he's physically improving.

"We all grew last year when Steve went out, so we know it a little bit better," assistant coach Bruce Fraser said, per Bay Area News Group's Tim Kawakami. "Doesn't mean we don't miss him. We miss his voice and his intellect."

The Warriors aren't better without Kerr, but they might be better motivated. After their Game 3 victory in the opening round, Stephen Curry saved the game ball for Kerr and told ESPN's J.A. Adande the players were rallying around him.

Kerr seems as supported by his players as any coach in the league, whether he's sharing a laugh with them or grabbing their attention by smashing a clipboard. If he can't be around to experience the ride, they'll do everything they can to ensure there's a celebration they can share.