NBA Metrics 101: Grading Late-Season Additions Based on Impact

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Not every late-season NBA acquisition works out.

Some players fizzle after joining another squad, plagued by uncertainties about their role and shooting slumps as they adjust to their new teammates. Whether acquired in a trade or picked up as a free-agent signee, they can underwhelm and fail to justify the assets sent to bring them aboard.

But others are worth every penny. They fill the intended holes and thrive in their new homes, lifting the ceiling of their organizations and leaving no room for regret.

The 2016-17 campaign has provided players who fall into both overarching categories. And based solely on their on-court efforts, we're here to put the big-name acquisitions in order from least to most beneficial.

Those receiving the worst grades were detrimental to their team's efforts, failing to live up to the hype in a big way. Those earning top marks exceeded expectations and thrived as individuals, both by helping their squads improve their winning percentages and by putting up fantastic numbers. TPA scores, which are provided here by NBA Math, are part of the equation, but everything done on the floor during live action matters.