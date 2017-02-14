NBA All-Star Game 2017: Starting Lineup, Reserves, Roster Breakdown

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The 2016-17 NBA season has been a fun one so far, and in a few days, it will be time for the league to celebrate it. On Sunday, the 2017 NBA All-Star Game will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This year's edition of the annual all-star exhibition features some of the best and brightest stars in the game today. Naturally, the events like the dunk contest and the celebrity game are going to add to the fun of the weekend.

While the entirety of All-Star Weekend is going to be an entertaining celebration of the league and the current season, we're here to focus on the game itself. We'll be running down the rosters for the East and West teams and examining the latest roster-related news heading into All-Star Weekend.

2017 NBA All-Star Game

What: East vs. West



Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

When: Sunday, February 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

National TV: TNT

Roster Breakdown

2017 NBA All-Star Rosters East Starting 5 Kyrie Irving Cleveland Cavaliers DeMar DeRozan Toronto Raptors LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Jimmy Butler Chicago Bulls East Reserves John Wall Washington Wizards Isaiah Thomas Boston Celtics Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets Paul George Indiana Pacers Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers Paul Milsap Atlanta Hawks West Starting 5 Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors James Harden Houston Rockets Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors Kawhi Leonard San Antonio Spurs Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans West Reserves Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Gordon Hayward Utah Jazz DeMarcus Cousins Sacramento Kings DeAndre Jordan Los Angeles Clippers Marc Gasol Memphis Grizzlies Draymond Green Golden State Warriors

Latest Buzz

Will We See a Westbrook-Durant Reunion?

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook wasn't voted in as a starter for this game. This is a storyline in itself as Westbrook leads the NBA in scoring and is averaging a triple-double. Regardless, fans should see a healthy dose of Westbrook on Sunday.

What will be intriguing is if fans get to see Westbrook on the floor with former teammate Kevin Durant.

Durant, you may recall, left this past offseason in order to chase a ring with the Golden State Warriors. He recently returned to OKC to face the Thunder, and his reception from fans and from Westbrook was less than friendly.

As Bay Area News Group's Marcus Thompson pointed out, there was at least a little trash talk between the two former friends on the floor:

However, this doesn't mean the two won't produce some fun, feel-good moments in the All-Star Game. Since the NBA fully embraces the casual attitude of the exhibition experience, the players tend to have themselves some fun in the game. It shouldn't be surprising to see these two put their differences behind them for a night and play some complementary basketball.

This is especially true if, as Durant has suggested, their feud is more of a media product than one based in reality.

"It's that easy for the media to twist something up and for the media, you know, [to] make a feud between us," Durant said, per ESPN.com.

Of course, the two being on the floor at the same time could just as easily bring about a bit of awkwardness. As Dylan Buckingham of KFOR pointed out, the atmosphere was awkward when the two ended up at the same dining establishment following last weekend's game:

There Could Be a Mini Warriors-Cavaliers Rivalry

With Durant now with the Warriors, he has become part of a growing rivalry involving the Cleveland Cavaliers. At least, it's a rivalry if you ask anyone not named LeBron James.

“I don’t think we have a rival in our game today," James said, per Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle. "We’ve had two great Finals appearances last two years. But I had the same with the Spurs when I was in Miami. I think I played those guys more. I wouldn’t look at it as rivals.”

The two teams have met in each of the last two Finals, and it seems likely that they could be on a collision course with a third meeting this year. Given what we've seen on and off the court over the past year or so, it's hard not to believe that there is a tangible rivalry between the Warriors and the Cavaliers.

Even new Cleveland member Kyle Korver can see that.

“It’s a rivalry, it feels like,” Korver said, per Ostler. “I don’t know how many there are in the NBA right now, but this feels like it’s at the top. [Both teams] are heated, they’re competitive.”

Will any animosity play out on Sunday? It's certainly possible, seeing as how three members of the Cavaliers and four members of the Warriors will be on the court.

James and Kyrie Irving will be starting for the East team, while Kevin Love will come off the bench. The West will start Stephen Curry and Durant. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are reserves.

Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever? Kevin Durant and Andre Roberson Go Nose-to-Nose in KD's Return to OKC Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC Kevin Durant Hits Deep 3 Over Westbrook Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs LeBron on Ice? Blue Jackets Coach John Tortorella Calls Out King James Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters? Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP? Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1 Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference? Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair? What's Wrong with the New York Knicks? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017? James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets Steph Curry Mocks Kevin Durant's Drive to the Basket vs. Detroit Lopez Does a Double Clothesline Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'? Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion? Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics? Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far Westbrook Connects with Oladipo on the Half-Court Lob Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter Russell Westbrook Fills the Stat Sheet with Offensive Board and Score Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage? Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points Greg Anthony's Starting 5: The NBA's Best Duos LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash

How Will Kerr Handle His Roster?

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is in charge of the Western Conference this week, and he now has two issues to deal with. He has to ensure his four players in the game don't get wrapped up in any drama with the rival Cavaliers. He also has to balance the relationship between Durant and Westbrook.

Oh, and Kerr has to juggle these things while still trying to win the game.

One coach who has experience in the NBA All-Star Game believes that Kerr's best bet is to essentially ignore his Warriors players until they get back to regular-season play.

Doc Rivers, who coached the Eastern Conference back in 2011, had the following to say, per AP basketball writer Brian Mahoney:

I made sure they loved me, the other ones. I knew my guys liked me. That was not my concern. Like, I would bench them. But I didn't want some guy trying to score 50 on us when we played them, so I was really good at that and I went to each guy, 'How much do you want to play? Do you want to play?'

The last thing Kerr wants to do is give guys like Westbrook added motivation to beat his Warriors later on in the year when the games actually matter.