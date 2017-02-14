5 Problems the Cleveland Cavaliers Must Solve Before Playoff Time

4 of 6

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

LeBron James' body may have begun its NBA life as a brand new Ferrari, but he's racked up plenty of mileage over the past 14 years.

It's time to increase the maintenance.

At 32, James is tied with Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry with 37.6 minutes played per game to lead the NBA. Of the top 15 overall minutes leaders, only James and Lowry are in their 30s.

What's worse, James' playing time is spiking during a time he should be enjoying prolonged periods of rest. He spent a whopping 38.4 minutes on the court while the Cavaliers stumbled to a 7-8 record in January.

Despite an earlier plan to skip one of every 10 games for rest, James hasn't missed a contest since Dec. 26– the day after Cleveland defeated the Golden State Warriors 109-108 on Christmas Day.

"We've been talking about it," head coach Tyronn Lue said, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "He's being bull-headed about it. He doesn't want to back down because he says he's in a good rhythm right now. We just have to play it by ear. If we've got the chance to get him rest, we've got to get him rest."

There's been a noticeable difference in James' production when he gets time off, too.

In games where he plays 40 or more minutes, James is a plus-0.7 with a net rating of plus-6.0. When he's between 30-39 minutes, these figures jump to plus-8.8 with a net of plus-11.0.

One possible solution? Reduce James' court time in the first half of games.

Only the 21-year-old Zach LaVine was playing more than the four-time MVP before the half, as James is logging 19 of a possible 24 minutes. With Kevin Love becoming one of the NBA's best first-quarter scorers, featuring he and Irving while getting role players involved early could save James for the second half and reduce his overall playing time.

If James plans to spend the rest of his career in Cleveland, Lue has to reduce wear and tear on his star as soon as possible to ensure it's a lengthy stay.