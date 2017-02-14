NBA Metrics 101: What Players on the Trade Market Are Really Worth

1 of 8

Elsa/Getty Images

It's easy to get confused during the season of NBA trade rumors.

Carmelo Anthony is on the block, and surely he must be worth a king's ransom! He has, after all, played on the All-Star team in nine different seasons.

Nikola Mirotic might be moving from the Chicago Bulls, and every team could use a stretch 4! Jahlil Okafor was the No. 3 pick less than two years ago, so the Philadelphia 76ers better be shopping him for something special!

But not all assumptions are true when the rumor mill is spinning.

Players' values are in constant flux, and this season has already revealed plenty about their current and future levels. That's why we're turning to the numbers to properly identify not only where the key contributors stand, but also what they're really worth on the trade market.

To be clear, we're only interested in players firmly linked to rumors produced by verified news-breakers. Teams must be actively shopping them, which rules out players such as Nikola Vucevic who are involved in one-off reports. Speculation about trades isn't a qualification for entry here, either.