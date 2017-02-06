The NBA's All 'You Should Still Be in School' Team

1 of 13

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

It's tough to fault a kid for ditching college for the NBA without first getting a degree.

Every game played at the collegiate level wears on a player's body and takes with it another ounce of quickness and athleticism that could yield a life-changing paycheck in the pros. That's particularly pertinent to those hailing from tougher economic circumstances, with families in need of financial support.

Learning under a top-notch coach can accelerate a prospect's development and boost his long-term earnings, but NCAA rules governing workout time for student-athletes limit that benefit. And, frankly, school isn't for everyone, especially those who have their sights set on a career in the NBA.

Whatever a player's reasons may be for leaving college early, not everyone who makes the leap is ready for the rigors of pro ball. For every one-and-done sensation like Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns, there are countless others who aren't prepared—physically, mentally or emotionally—for the grind of the Association, and they get pulverized as a result.

For these 12 youngsters—each of whom went to college for at least one year and would still be eligible had he not already turned pro—staying in school may have been a better idea than taking their chances in the NBA with such little seasoning.