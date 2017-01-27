Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: Thunder 'Intrigued' by Idea of Adding Knicks Star

Elsa/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly interested in exploring the possibility of trading for Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks to create a dynamic one-two punch with Russell Westbrook.

Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reported Friday the Thunder consider the plan, which would need approval from Anthony, a "long shot." Yet, the organization remains intrigued by the potential blockbuster acquisition before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Oklahoma City becomes the latest team linked to an Anthony trade. The number of rumors involving the nine-time All-Star selection over the next month will be astronomical.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix of The Vertical noted Thursday that Knicks president Phil Jackson is "determined" to move his team's leading scorer.

News of the superstar's possible exit from New York comes with the team holding a 20-27 record, including a 3-7 mark over its past 10 games. The group has faded significantly after a solid start following the high-profile offseason acquisitions of Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers were listed by The Vertical as the teams the Knicks reached out to concerning what would be a landscape-altering trade.

Marc Stein and Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported Wednesday the Cavs declined to further discuss a deal with the framework of Anthony for Kevin Love.

Meanwhile, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reported Thursday the Knicks' asking price from the Clippers wouldn't include Chris Paul, Blake Griffin or DeAndre Jordan. But it's unclear how far negotiations have advanced, and Isola pointed out "no deal is imminent."

The Thunder make sense in terms of using Anthony to fill the void left by Kevin Durant when he joined the Golden State Warriors over the offseason. It's been a one-man show for most of the season, with Westbrook leading the team in points, assists, rebounds and steals.

That said, both players love having the ball in their hands offensively. Westbrook leads the league in usage rate, and Anthony is tied for 16th, per Fox Sports. Cleveland is the only team with two players inside the top 15, but it doesn't have anyone in the top 10 (LeBron James is 12th, and Kyrie Irving is 13th).

So, while the idea sounds interesting on paper, it would be tough to execute effectively. Not only in trying to get the two stars to find a rhythm together but also finding ways to get everybody else on the roster involved in the offensive game plan.

Furthermore, Anthony is still trying to hunt down an NBA championship. Joining a conference in which he'd be forced to go through the Warriors, Clippers, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets with only one other marquee name on the roster would be a risky move.

That's likely why the Thunder consider a deal a "long shot." But it's another potential endgame to keep in mind leading up to the February trade deadline.