Knicks vs. Pacers: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It appeared as though the New York Knicks' 2016-17 campaign was about to take another disastrous turn Monday until Carmelo Anthony came to the rescue.

The Knicks collapsed down the stretch and lost a 98-82 fourth-quarter lead before Anthony's jumper broke a 103-103 deadlock in the final minute of his team's 109-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

New York was 3-13 in its previous 16 games coming into the Eastern Conference showdown but avoided a complete meltdown thanks largely to Anthony's 26 points. The Knicks improved to 20-26, while Indiana dropped to 22-22 overall and 16-6 at home.

From a statistical standpoint, Indiana's Paul George outdueled Anthony with 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists, but the Knicks will gladly take the win. Derrick Rose chipped in with 20 points and six assists for New York, while Myles Turner added 22 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Pacers.

Indiana shot a mere 7-of-26 from three-point range and failed to capitalize on an excellent start.

George wasted little time spearheading the Indiana attack, fueling an early 8-0 run with an and-1 and a corner three. The Pacers controlled the early proceedings from there, and CJ Miles electrified the crowd with a putback slam to open the first double-digit lead of the game, 23-13:

Indiana then closed the first quarter on a 7-2 run to build a 34-22 lead behind George's 13 points. Anthony countered with 12 for the Knicks, but the visitors were plagued by seven turnovers in the opening 12 minutes.

New York opened the second quarter with a 9-3 spurt to cut the deficit to 37-31. The Knicks also played better defense after allowing 34 points in the first, which allowed their offense to take over.

The Knicks finished the first half with a 27-15 run to turn a 43-35 deficit into a 62-58 lead. Anthony scored just five in the second quarter, but New York received important offense from other sources in Rose (12 first-half points) and Willy Hernangomez (10).

Jonah Ballow of the Knicks' official website noted New York was thriving in a number of areas:

The Knicks picked up where they left off after halftime. Kristaps Porzingis drilled a three-pointer, and Courtney Lee connected on three free throws to make it 75-60 and extend the visitors' third-quarter advantage to 13-2.

Things clicked for New York on both ends of the floor for most of the quarter. The ball-handlers continued to find driving lanes in half-court sets, and a three in transition from Lee made it 82-67 after the Pacers had climbed to within 10.

Indiana would not go quietly, though, closing the third quarter with an 8-2 run to trim the deficit to 86-75.

Despite the burst, the Pacers had issues cutting into the lead because of their poor outside shooting. They entered the fourth with a 5-of-20 mark from three-point range and scored just seven more points (41) in the second and third quarters combined than they did in the first.

New York maintained its double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter, and back-to-back threes from Brandon Jennings and Justin Holiday made it 98-82.

The two outside shots woke up the Pacers, who responded with an 11-0 run. They hit two of their first three shots from downtown in the fourth, and Miles' corner three cut the lead to single digits.

In addition to the improved shooting, George increased the defensive pressure on Anthony, forcing the Knicks superstar into a contested three and a turnover before Turner's bank shot and putback dunk made it 100-99.

Turner dominated on the other end as well, blocking Rose's layup and Holiday's shot at the rim.

NBA on TNT shared some of his impressive sequence:

Anthony stopped the bleeding for New York with a strong move in the lane against George, but Monta Ellis answered with two free throws after Porzingis committed his sixth foul. The free-throw fest continued when Anthony hit one of two and George tied the game at 103-103 with two of his own.

Rose and Anthony then worked a pick-and-roll to free the latter from George, and Anthony responded by hitting the game-winner over Jeff Teague. Turner mishandled an entry pass on Indiana's ensuing possession, and Lee's free throws and a block by Holiday clinched the win for New York.

Postgame Reaction

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reflected on his team's near collapse and eventual win, per Steve Popper of USA Today: "You lose another one like that the guys probably would've quit, called it a year."

Rose discussed his pick-and-roll with Anthony with the game hanging in the balance, per the Knicks: "You just have to get it to him at the right time."

Brandon Jennings talked about New York's impressive second quarter, per the Knicks: "We pushed the ball & tried to get easy buckets."

On the other side, Miles pointed to some of the issues for Indiana, per the Pacers: "I think we've just gotta do a better job of locking in and communicating. I think that changes everything."

What's Next?

Next up for the Pacers are three straight games against Western Conference foes. They'll visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday before home contests against the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets. Indiana was No. 7 in the East entering play Monday and has a chance to build some momentum.

The Knicks will play on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday before a home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. New York, which was three games out of the No. 8 seed in the East entering play Monday, will look to build on its win over Indiana.